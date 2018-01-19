Big Plans for Millcreek Mall In 2018 and Beyond

There are approximately 1100 malls in the United States.

As we're into the New Year, the Millcreek Mall is looking ahead for 2018, and beyond.

The mall has overcome a crazy holiday season coupled with the record snow. The mall held strong through those obstacles, which begs the question, what other obstacles can the mall take on?

While the rise of online shopping is well-known, officials at the Millcreek Mall aren't panicking.



With plenty of shoppers turning out to the mall, and its surrounding stores, each and every day.



The traditional brick-and-mortar- stores appear alive and well.



Even as some major chains, like Gander Mountain, shut down, the mall points to the opening of stores like Boscov's as a positive indicator.



But, as spokesman with the Millcreek Mall, Joe Bell says, it's a mall's ability keep up to date with consumer preferences that will keep it going into the foreseeable future.

"We, as the mall developer, do everything we can to make sure that people feel welcome. “ Bell said “That, the mall, and its environments are clean and comfortable. We want to keep up with the latest terms and trends of what customers are looking for.”

Bell also pointed to ongoing work being done by the mall on a daily basis.

“And those people, in our company who go out and speak with new retailers or restaurateurs, they're always beating the bushes.” Said Bell “And they will continue to do that for the best possible businesses that will make a great fit with the rest of the retail array at Millcreek Mall."

Erie News Now asked Bell what the mall is planning for the year, he told us there will be some big news coming within the next couple of months. We do not yet know exactly what that news is at this time.