Young professionals group to broaden career and community outreach

In the words of Young Erie Professionals President Kristi Bailey, "If not now, when?".

"We're just really looking to get more young people involved and invested in the city," Bailey said.

Bailey and her new team of directors are kicking off 2018 with Friday night's launch party at 21 La Rue Dix in downtown Erie. The party was designed to engage and attract career and community-minded professionals under the age of 40. Bailey's team includes Terry Carson, a 26-year-old information technology apprentice at Erie Insurance.

"We want to be able to have a seat at the table and really understand what's going on in the city," Carson said.

Carson sees Erie as many elder professionals do: a city seeking a new identity, undergoing an economic renaissance. Erie Insurance is among several companies that combined are investing more than a half-billion dollars into downtown Erie projects.

The group also has plans for young professionals to get their voice heard by some local agencies and boards.

"That means 100 percent attendance for Young Erie Professionals at county council meetings, city council meetings so that we're really present and we're being heard," said YEP Vice President Stephanie Fetzner, 31, who also works with Carson in Erie Insurance's IT department.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is one of those groups. "YEP", as they are also known, is helping to influence new and affordable housing options downtown.

"When they're looking for young professionals," Bailey said, "they can look at us and say 'we need a group of young professionals to do a focus group.' Well, here we are."

For Bailey, 33, who works as the director of business development and services at the Erie Federal Credit Union, that time is now to get more people involved and begin making that change.

"This is Erie's turning point," she said, "and we want to be a part of that change."

How to get involved

Those interested in becoming a YEP member can learn more information and apply on their website.