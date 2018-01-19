Lindsay Leads The Way, Meadville Eases Past General McLane

Lashon Lindsay added to his 26 point per game average Friday against General McLane, as the 6'7" forward collected 33 to help Meadville improve to 10-1, with a 73-54 win.

"I just play a lot harder," said Lindsay on his season. "I have to step up a lot. We lost two of our best players, so I'm just a team leader, that's what it is."

Lindsay had 25 of his 33 in the second half, part of the Bulldogs 43, as a five-point halftime lead turned into a 19-point blowout.

"Intensity in the second half," said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. "We came out and really put the defensive pressure on them and the kids played hard and we shot the ball well in the third quarter.

This was the fourth win in a row for Meadville after suffering a loss late in December to non-conference opponent Dunbar, Ohio in a holiday tournament. Senior guard Isaiah Manning had 12 points in the effort and is starting to see this team take its shape for its own championship run.

"We just play our game. We don't really worry about last year," said Manning. "We just play our game and Meadville basketball has always been good and we keep that tradition alive."

General McLane entered the night winners of seven straight but could muster only 30 points in the second half. Jack Parker lead the team with 11 points on the night, while teammate Seth Myers added 10. The loss drops the Lancers to 9-3 on the year.

Both teams back in action tomorrow as Meadville heads home to host Grove City at 2:30, while General McLane stays in the friendly confines to take on Corry tomorrow night at 7:30