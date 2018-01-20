Fire Damages East Erie Apartment - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Damages East Erie Apartment

Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out early Friday morning at an apartment in the City of Erie. 

Multiple calls came in about a fire in the 1900 block of East 18th Street around 7:20 a.m.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find smoke rising from the apartment building. 

Officials said the fire started on the first floor in the kitchen and spread to the second floor.

Deputy fire chief Mike Fahey said despite reports that children may be in the apartment at the time of the fire, no one was in the building, which made their job a little easier.

