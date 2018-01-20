U.S. Senators, Representatives for Pennsylvania React to Government Shutdown

The U.S. government officially shut down at the end of the day Friday for the first time since 2013 after Congress failed to reach an agreement on spending and immigration.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) issued the following statement after government funding lapsed:

“Republicans who control Congress and President Trump have provoked a government shutdown by refusing to work in a bipartisan way on a funding agreement that protects the middle class, retiree pensioners and 800,000 people who receive health care through community health centers. The Republican funding plan shortchanges our veterans, community health centers, infants and mothers who receive home visitations, retired coal miners and other Pennsylvania workers and those dealing with the opioid crisis. There are bipartisan agreements in place that can help Pennsylvania families, but Republicans gave in to the extreme right wing of their party and walked away. I was not elected to genuflect to the demands of extreme House Republicans. I have an obligation to fight for the millions of families left out of this bill. For over 100 days, Republicans didn’t do a damn thing for kids impacted by the lapse in reauthorization of the Children’s House Insurance Program (CHIP). Instead, Republicans in Washington spent months working to pass massive tax cuts for their big corporate donors. Now all of a sudden they pretend like they care? If they truly cared for children like they cared for big corporations then the CHIP extension would be permanent. Republicans should immediately reopen the government so that we can stay in session until we reach a commonsense agreement.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) also provided a statement on Friday's vote resulting in a partial government shutdown:

“In a transparent political ploy, Senate Democrats prioritized amnesty for select illegal immigrants over governing, supporting our military, and providing health insurance to poor and middle-income children. Tonight’s vote by Senate Democrats is not rooted in principle or even ideology—they openly support every provision in the bill they voted against—rather it is a crass political calculation meant to appease the extreme left wing of their party. This is a mess that the Senate Democrats created, holding the entire country hostage because of an immigration issue that does not fully materialize until March. It is my hope that cooler heads prevail and a deal to keep the government open can be reached in short order.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) released this statement after the U.S. Senate failed to approve a short-term funding measure:

“I find it troubling that a majority of the Senate Democrats have chosen to severely jeopardize our military readiness, shut down essential government operations, and eliminate health care coverage for low-income children, while setting an arbitrary deadline to address the DACA issue. “I maintain that we must achieve comprehensive immigration reform, which includes providing certainty on the status of those brought here as children, but a government shutdown is not the way to achieve this policy goal. I have been working toward a bipartisan agreement to protect the fate of the ‘Dreamers’ and to ensure our borders are secure for the safety of all Americans. “In accordance with the law, my Bellefonte and Titusville district offices will be closed and many of my staff members will be furloughed for the duration of any budget impasse. I will remain in Washington working to get this impasse resolved. It is my hope that cooler heads will prevail and we can quickly find a resolution to reopen the federal government.”

