#BREAKING Early Morning Shooting Sends Man to Hospital in Serious Condition, Erie Police Investigating

Around 4:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Reed Street.

One male, a 34-year-old, was shot multiple times and taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition, according to Erie Police.

Erie Police are still on the scene investigating.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Erie News Now has crews on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

