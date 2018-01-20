Man in Serious Condition After Early Morning Shooting in Erie

Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Reed Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition, according to Erie Police.

Erie Police are still on the scene investigating.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

