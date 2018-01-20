Neighbors Describe Early Morning Shooting on Erie's East Side

"It's kind of scary, to think that we've had not too many problems around here, and then all of a sudden this happens," said Roberta Haile.

Haile described waking up around 4:30 Saturday morning, to gunshots from a shooting at her neighbors home in the 700 block of Reed Street.

"It was quick, and they were gone, that quick. Just fired off and that was it," she said.

Quentin Pacley lives several homes away, he was woken up by the gunshots too, which he said sounded like they were happening right in front of his house.

"It just like went crazy, 16- 17 shots," said Pacley.

A 34-year-old male was shot multiple times and taken to UPMC Hamot, according to Erie Police.

Pacley said, he doesn't know much about his neighbor.

"I see him around, he don't really leave the house much. We speak hi and bye and that's about it," he explained.

Residents in the area say this is a relatively quiet street, and it is scary that this happened right outside their front door.

"The neighborhood itself is not bad, I mean we don't leave in the best of the city, but most of our neighbors are pretty courteous," said Haile.

"It's usually a fun block. Sports usually go on, football, basketball, a lot of kids, good neighborhood...I don't really see anything like that down here. It's crazy," said Raheen Salter, who lives down the street.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested. The victim remains at UPMC Hamot in serious condition. The shooting is under investigation by Erie Police.