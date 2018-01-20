Autopsy Planned on Body of Young Woman Found Friday

Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.

Most of the vacant industrial site was torn down after a series of arson fires. Last September, when a debris pile from the demolition burned, a security official from the property showed Erie News now one remaining building at the site, where they had to be vigilant to keep people from squatting inside.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed that is where the body of a 28-year-old white female was found Friday morning.

Cook said the woman was known to police. Authorities are close to making a positive identification of the body.

The coroner believes the woman had been deceased for some time before she was discovered. Although he plans an autopsy to investigate the cause of death, the procedure is not yet scheduled.