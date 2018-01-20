Tiger Tough As Fairview Outlasts Girard

The Fairview boys basketball team found themselves in a tough test on the road at Girard, however, they used a 9-0 run to close the game to secure a 43-33 win and improve to 12-1 on the year.

"Girard fought us till the end," said Fairview senior guard Andrew Morosky. "It was just really a gut check for us to try to hang on to the end, so we just had to dig deep."

As is common in the Fairview-Girard rivalry, it was a tightly contested, low-scoring first half that saw Fairview holding on to a 22-19 lead.

"They defended us really well," said Fairview head coach Pat Flaherty. "We have been fortunate to score a little bit this year, get up and down and {Girard] limited us in that aspect."

Girard, who lost the last three meetings against Fairview, wasted little time to tie the game as they were able to pull even at 22 less than two minutes into the second half.

Fairview then used a 10-6 run to build a 32-26 lead as the third quarter closed. Girard though then used a run of their own outscoring the Tigers 7-3 over a six-minute stretch to open the fourth quarter.

"We can't always play to our level," said Sam Parini on the tough scoring stretch in the fourth quarter. "A lot of guys, a lot of teams are going to want to play their style of play and Girard plays very well. They always slow it down no matter who they seem to be playing."

Fairview responded to challenge from the Yellow Jackets holding Girard scoreless over the final two minutes. Nick Franos aided to effort o close the game out with five points, including a three-point play with under a minute to play.

"It was good for us in that we were able to answer that close game and make plays at the end," said Flaherty. "It just came down to a couple plays, where we were able to get a couple buckets and get a couple stops."

Parini led the Fairview scoring attack with 23 points, while Franos chipped in nine.

Fairview has now swept the season series for a second consecutive year since the two rivals were regrouped into the same region after an extended layoff.

"I thought this was something we needed," said Flaherty. "I thought it was a great challenge for us, a great test. A tie game with a couple minutes to go, we haven't had many of those and we hold our hat on our defense for sure and we did that tonight. We got stops when we needed them."

The loss drops Girard to 6-8 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets have off until Tuesday when they face Erie First Christian on the road. Fairview heads home to battle with Northwestern.