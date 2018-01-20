Erie Man Sentenced for Accident that Injured Motorcyclist - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Accident that Injured Motorcyclist

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man who pleaded guilty to charges for crashing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene will spend time in state prison.

Paris Bishop, 35, was sentenced Thursday to spend one year, three months to two years, six months behind bars. He is eligible for a program that could reduce his sentenced to a little more than 11 months.

Bishop pleaded guilty in late November to several charges, including accidents involving personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Bishop crashed his car into Adam Semrau, who was operating a motorcycle near 25th and State Sept. 29.

Semrau suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested Bishop in the 300 block of East 22nd Street after they spotted his car behind a house.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com