Erie Man Sentenced for Accident that Injured Motorcyclist

The Erie man who pleaded guilty to charges for crashing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene will spend time in state prison.

Paris Bishop, 35, was sentenced Thursday to spend one year, three months to two years, six months behind bars. He is eligible for a program that could reduce his sentenced to a little more than 11 months.

Bishop pleaded guilty in late November to several charges, including accidents involving personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Bishop crashed his car into Adam Semrau, who was operating a motorcycle near 25th and State Sept. 29.

Semrau suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested Bishop in the 300 block of East 22nd Street after they spotted his car behind a house.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.