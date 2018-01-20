Animal Cruelty Charges Filed in Case of Rescued Dog "Grace"

In early January we told you about a dog under care at the ANNA Shelter who was found undernourished, neglected and kept outside in extreme cold conditions. They decided to call her "Grace."

Authorities have now charged her owner Zachary Laborde with several animal cruelty charges connected to Grace's condition. The charges include aggravated cruelty - a third degree felony, and three misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, for not providing food, water and vet care.

This is how Grace looked when she was rescued around New Year's day. She is doing much better now, under foster care organized by the ANNA Shelter. Officials there tell us she is stabilized, and no longer on medications.

Laborde was released with unsecured bond, set at $10,000. He faces a hearing on the charges, January 30.