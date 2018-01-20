Kelly, Schumer Trade Barbs As Day Two of Govt. Shutdown Arrives

The Federal Government is now two days into a shutdown, after letting a midnight deadline pass. The House and Senate reconvened on Saturday for another round of partisan bickering and public posturing.



Congressman Mike Kelly (R-PA) was among those making impassioned speeches from the floor.



Earlier Saturday evening, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) pleaded for both sides to come together to open back up the government.



This all started when both sides failed to pass a government spending bill. With Democrats arguing the bill needed to include healthcare provisions for children, as well as an immigration bill.



Republicans have responded by saying they will not discuss immigration until the government is opened back up.



Meanwhile, the shutdown has forced numerous government locations to close across the country, sending employees home on furlough.



All of this, of course, has steamed up some bad blood over who exactly caused the shutdown in the first place.



Both Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as Congressman Kelly shared their impassioned views on the issue.



With Democrats placing the blame on President Trump, and Republicans, like Kelly, dishing it back onto Schumer.

. "We are now in the middle of a Schumer Shutdown.” Kelly said “Not because of what the house didn't do, but because of what the Senate refuses to do. Dates have importance."

"Negotiating with this White House is like negotiating with Jell-O, it's next to impossible.” Schumer said “As soon as you take one step forward, the hard right forces the president three steps back."

Both sides will be back at it Sunday, though, McConnell vowed earlier that a vote could be reached by 1:00 on Monday morning. They are prepared to take as long as it has to.