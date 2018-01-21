ACA Holds 2nd Annual "Rubber Duck Race" at Splash Lagoon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

ACA Holds 2nd Annual "Rubber Duck Race" at Splash Lagoon

Tonight, the American Cancer Society made quite the splash at their annual Rubber Duck Race.

Close to 450 rubber ducks raced down the “Big Kahuna” slide at Splash Lagoon.
            Community members each purchased the ducks involved in the big race, with the proceeds all going to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
           

The winner received $500, but the real winner is the fight against cancer.

"We try to do events that are fun, because, in the background, cancer's not fun.” Said Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, Michelle Ducharme “So we try to do as much to be uplifting, and still fight the disease at the same time."

Next up for the American Cancer Society, the annual “Relay for Life", and that will be on February 3 at Penn State Behrend.

