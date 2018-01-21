New Erie Tourism Exhibit Opens at Experience Children's Museum

A new exhibit all about Erie tourism is now open at the Experience Children's Museum.

VisitErie and the museum created the exhibit "Be a Tourist in your own Backyard."

It is located on the second level of the museum on the Imagination Floor.

Kids can learn all about what Erie has to offer by playing with costumes, props and books.

"Our hope is that not only will our children learn a bit more about what we have to see and do, but the parents begin to also learn what's in their backyard and appreciate the fact that these facilities are here because of tourism and its importance to the community," said John Oliver, president of VisitErie.

Erie attractions like the Erie Seawolves, Waldameer and Splash Lagoon donated all the items.

The Experience Children's Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

