Two Vehicles Collide at Sterrettania and Millfair Roads - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Vehicles Collide at Sterrettania and Millfair Roads

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a two-car accident at Sterrettania and Millfair Road that sent one driver to the hospital Saturday.

A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.

Rescuers took the female driver of the Mitsubishi to UPMC Hamot for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Millfair Road has the stop signs at the intersection. One driver may have failed to yield and pulled into the path of the other.

The second driver was not hurt.

McKean Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

