Pedestrian Hit by Truck at West Erie Intersection - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pedestrian Hit by Truck at West Erie Intersection

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a truck-pedestrian accident Saturday night.

It appears a pickup truck heading east on 32nd Street at Greengarden Boulevard hit a person in the intersection around 7:30 p.m.

Police arrived first on the scene, and an ambulance also responded.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital.

We do not know if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com