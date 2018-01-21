Pedestrian Hit by Truck at West Erie Intersection

Erie Police are investigating a truck-pedestrian accident Saturday night.

It appears a pickup truck heading east on 32nd Street at Greengarden Boulevard hit a person in the intersection around 7:30 p.m.

Police arrived first on the scene, and an ambulance also responded.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital.

We do not know if any charges will be filed.

