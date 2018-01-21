Man Charged, Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Moved to Erie County Prison

The man injured and charged in an officer-involved shooting incident in Summit Township earlier this month is now in the Erie County Prison.

Anthony LaCastro Jr., 71, faces five counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault and six counts of recklessly endangering others.

LaCastro was shot in the abdomen by State Police who responded to his wife's 9-1-1 call to their Dorn Road home Jan. 7.

Five troopers reported when they arrived, LaCastro refused their commands and fired at them with an assault rifle.

The criminal complaint said LaCastro fired a hand gun and made threats before police arrived.

LaCastro was arraigned in the hospital and has since been moved to the prison without bond.

