Ice Fishermen Compete on Presque Isle Bay

Dozens of ice fishers headed out to Presque Isle to try their luck in the second ice fishing tournament Saturday.

The Western PA Hardwater Tournament Series hosted the event.

It was originally scheduled to be held on Edinboro Lake but was relocated to Presque Isle Bay to take advantage of safer ice conditions.

Despite this weekend's warmer temperatures, many took to the lake to catch some fish.

One ice fisherman said it has been a while since the weather allowed for safe fishing, and he just had to participate.

"This wind like that and the sun, it'll hold itsself. Becuase at night time it gets pretty cold at night and it freezes up whatever defrosted during the day but no there's no concerns and with a sun like this it's a very rare in Erie PA it's constantly grey all the time and overcast, when you get a day like this you have to be out here."

The Western PA Hardwater Tournament Series will also host its championship competition on Presque Isle Bay Feb. 24 and 25.

