The countdown is on until 2018 Knockout Homelessness

The countdown is on until the buzzer rings at the 11th Annual Knockout Homelessness event.

The event will be held February 20th, at 6:00 p.m., at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Each year it continues to grow, raising a total of over $500,000 dollars for the Erie City Mission so far.

This year, the Bizzarro family is taking on Andy Kerr, Lucas Marsh, and Mayor Joe Schember.  

All the participants have been hard at work training for the big match.

"What I'm hearing, their initial reports are back from the training camps, everybody is in good baseline shape for the event. Some of them are showing some real improvement, and grasping the techniques of boxing, if they haven't done it before," said Ron DiNicola, Co-Chair of the event.

Fans can support the fundraising events of their favorite boxer by visiting the Erie City Mission's website: https://www.eriecitymission.org/

