81-Year-Old Woman Crossing Road Hit by Vehicle in Oil City

81-Year-Old Woman Crossing Road Hit by Vehicle in Oil City

A vehicle crash in Oil City sent one person to the hospital Friday.

It was reported on Grandview Road around 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle was driving south when it hit Shirley Baughman, 81, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Baughman was crossing the road in front of Hasson Elementary School when she was hit, troopers said.

She was flown to UPMC Hamot. Her condition is not known.

