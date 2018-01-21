Second Annual Erie Women's March Draws Crowd to Perry Square

Hundreds of women and their supporters gathered at Perry Square in downtown Erie to let their voices be heard and to stand up for women's rights.

As with other weekend gatherings across the nation, the event marked the one year anniversary of the Women's March of 2017, that followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Last year, women chanted, "Not my president," This year, women were focused on a different agenda. People showed up carrying posters and signs expressing their views on a number of issues, from DACA to reproductive rights and the importance of voting.

Speakers at the rally covered a range of topics including healthcare, women's rights, and the upcoming mid-term elections.

Organizers named the theme of the 2018 rally, Power to the Polls. Alayna Gallagher, Keystone Progress Erie Chapter President, was one of the organizers of the event. "This is the time, we've got an election coming up in 2018 and it's really time to take back control," Gallagher said. "We need to step forward and vote because if we don't, how do our elected officials know what we want. We need to be there and vote," she added.