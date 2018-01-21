Suspect in Crawford County Outdoor Party Murder Now Facing Rape Charges

According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County that Erie News now reported extensively on last June.

The Meadville Tribune was first to report that 21-year-old Tyquil Munson, was arraigned Friday on two counts of rape and nine related charges. According to the charges filed by PA State Police, he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a field last June 4, while she was unconscious. The counts include rape by force, sexual assault, sexual contact with a minor and strangulation.

Munson, along with 27-year old Steven Kozak, and 20-year-old Brandon Franz, was already accused of playing a role in the murder of 21-year-old Jimmy Johnson at the party which was held in a wooded area off Teepleville road in Crawford County. Investigators have said the party, which allegedly involved under-age drinking, attracted students and young people from a three county area.

In the initial criminal investigation, Munson is accused of scrubbing trace or physical evidence off of the pistol allegedly used to kill Johnson, and also pointing it at people during the party. Kozak is accused of firing the fatal shot. Franz allegedly provided the pistol and later attempted to dismantle and dispose of the gun.

With the new charges, Munson's bond now doubles to 100-thousand- dollars. He is schedule to face trial on the murder related charges in March.