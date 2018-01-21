Record Turnout for Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championship

There was a taste of summer Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

They dressed up in beach gear at the fifth annual Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championship.

Champion Cheer Central hosted the event.

More than 1,000 athletes from 75 schools competed in all levels and styles of dance, including all-star and studio categories.

"What's great about it is that the hotels here were booming last night, the whole community, the restaurants were booming last night," said Heather Petz, co-owner of Champion Cheer Central. "It brings a lot of people to the area that might not live here in Erie. We had teams from New York, teams from Ohio."

This year brought record turnout, which helps the community.

The Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships are set for Sunday, April 8 at Erie Insurance Arena.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.