Brides-to-be Check Out Showcase and Expo at Warner Theatre

For those planning a wedding, the Warner Theater was the place to be Sunday.

Bridal Expo 2018 featured fashion shows by Bridal Elegance and Cuffs Formal Wear.

Brides-to-be and their attendants could check out every type of vendor they may need to make the big day special, including cake makers, limos, photographers, hotels, venues, florists and caterers.

For some, wedding planning is a mother-daughter affair.

"I'm here with my mom and have a couple days off work, so I thought it'd be nice mother-daughter bonding time," said Haley Crncic, bride. "I'm getting married in October, so my mom and I are just hard at work doing wedding planning. This is our first time to the expo, but it's been really great so far. We're excited to see all the vendors."

31 different vendors participated. Hundreds of brides-to-be, along with their entourages, enjoyed it all.

Star 104 was a major sponsor of the expo.

