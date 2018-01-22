Brides-to-be Check Out Showcase and Expo at Warner Theatre - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Brides-to-be Check Out Showcase and Expo at Warner Theatre

Posted: Updated:

For those planning a wedding, the Warner Theater was the place to be Sunday.

Bridal Expo 2018 featured fashion shows by Bridal Elegance and Cuffs Formal Wear.

Brides-to-be and their attendants could check out every type of vendor they may need to make the big day special, including cake makers, limos, photographers, hotels, venues, florists and caterers.

For some, wedding planning is a mother-daughter affair.

"I'm here with my mom and have a couple days off work, so I thought it'd be nice mother-daughter bonding time," said Haley Crncic, bride. "I'm getting married in October, so my mom and I are just hard at work doing wedding planning. This is our first time to the expo, but it's been really great so far. We're excited to see all the vendors."

31 different vendors participated. Hundreds of brides-to-be, along with their entourages, enjoyed it all.

Star 104 was a major sponsor of the expo.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com