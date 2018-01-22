Collegiate Academy Placed on Soft Lockdown After Homeless Person Spotted in School

School District Police placed Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy High School on soft lockdown this morning after a student spotted an apparent homeless person in the gymnasium area. The student reported the situation to the gym teacher who went to investigate, but the person was gone.

Dean of the school, Jim Vieira contacted school district police, who placed the school on lockdown, to do a complete search of the building, to make sure the "visitor" had left. They found a hat left behind, but the man was no longer in the building.

Vieira speculates that the person wandered into the building at some point, in search of a warm dry spot. District Communications Director Daria Devlin said the gym doors at the school open to the stadium, where athletes at times come and go. Security officials are checking those doors to determine if and when there may have been a breech.

After the search, students resumed a normal class schedule.