Collegiate Academy Placed on Soft Lockdown After Homeless Person - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Collegiate Academy Placed on Soft Lockdown After Homeless Person Spotted in School

Posted: Updated:
Homeless person spotted in Northwest PA Collegiate Academy Homeless person spotted in Northwest PA Collegiate Academy

School District Police placed Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy High School on soft lockdown this morning after a student spotted an apparent homeless person in the gymnasium area.  The student reported the situation to the gym teacher who went to investigate, but the person was gone.

Dean of the school, Jim Vieira contacted school district police, who placed the school on lockdown, to do a complete search of the building, to make sure the "visitor" had left.  They found a hat left behind, but the man was no longer in the building.

Vieira speculates that the person wandered into the building at some point, in search of a warm dry spot.  District Communications Director Daria Devlin said the gym doors at the school open to the stadium, where athletes at times come and go.  Security officials are checking those doors to determine if and when there may have been a breech.

After the search, students resumed a normal class schedule.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com