Mercyhurst University Hockey Player to Compete in 2018 Winter Olympics

A Mercyhurst University hockey player will compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics for Finland.

Emma Nuutinen, 21, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

I’m so honored and excited to get to be a part of @OlympicTeamFI and represent ???? at the upcoming Olympic Games. #roadtopyeongchang2018 https://t.co/dWrE3pBLNn — Emma Nuutinen (@nuutinenn) January 22, 2018

Nuutinen was also picked for Finland's Women's National Ice Hockey Team for the 2014 Winter Olympics. She played in all six games and scored one goal.

She transferred to Mercyhurst this year after the University of North Dakota dropped its women's hockey program last year.

Nuutinen is the fourth Olympic athlete with ties to Mercyhurst University to compete in the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She joins alumni Ryan Zapolski, Meghan Agosta, and Bailey Bram.

Zapolski, who is from Erie and also graduated from Cathedral Prep, will be a goaltender for Team USA.

Agosta and Bram will represent their native Canada in the games.

