Repairs to Fire Damaged Classrooms at Erie High Taking Longer Th

Repairs to Fire Damaged Classrooms at Erie High Taking Longer Than Expected

Work to rebuild and restore four Erie High School classrooms damaged in a destructive fire in May of 2017 will take more time.

The classrooms, which served as labs at the former Central High School, were supposed to be completed and ready for use by February 1.  Erie News Now has learned that they won't be ready until April.

Communications Director Daria Devlin explained that there is a change in the orders for work on the repairs that will require school board approval.

The board has called a special meeting at noon on Tuesday at the administration building.  They will hear what is changing, if it will cost the school district more, and then vote on whether to approve the new orders.

