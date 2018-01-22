Edinboro University Unveils Dining Hall Renovations - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University Unveils Dining Hall Renovations

One of the busiest buildings on the Edinboro University campus has a whole new look.

A ribbon cutting today marked the official re-opening of Van Houten Dining Hall, after a $900,000 renovation project.

Students, faculty and staff saw the finished project for the first time today as the new semester began.

The nearly 50 year old complex received a major makeover, with new furniture, flooring and different spaces for students to relax.

And the dining hall has a lot more options for students, with gluten free and vegetarian items available, and an emphasis on fresh, locally grown ingredients.

Director of Dining Services Jeff Seevers said, "Well there are plenty more options. A lot of the farm to plate options with our own gardens on the university grounds, and there are just a lot more made to order items for the students."

The renovations were completed after about five months of planning, design and actual construction.

