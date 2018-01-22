Planet Fitness Opens Two, New Locations In Erie County

One of the largest, and fastest growing fitness centers in the United States, is celebrating the opening of two, new locations in Erie County.

Erie News Now stopped by the new East Erie site of Plant Fitness on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. It's in the Price Rite plaza. Both this location, and the one on the West side of Erie are offering a chance to join for $1, with a $10 per month fee. That lasts through January 31.

The west location is in the West Erie Plaza and while it also offers tanning beds, massage chairs and total body enhancement, there is one change with the type of equipment.

Bryanna Oakley, is the club manager for the Harborcreek location. She says, "If you go from West Erie Plaza to here, its gonna be exactly the same, you know, flip flopped a bit. We do have some different cardio, though. We are tester region for this brand of pre-course, so if we like it more, here, this will be the cardio use for the next 10 years."

The 24-hour gym also offers a "Judgment Free" initiative, aiming to make everyone feeling accepted.