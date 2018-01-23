Resident Concerned About Location of Charter Boat Used in Murder

An Erie man is concerned about the placement of a charter boat, that was the scene of a murder, last summer.

The Doris M now sits in the parking lot, of the Erie Port Authority's boat storage lot.

The Authority pulled it from the water, in November.

Christopher Leclair is accused of killing his wife Karen Leclair on their Doris M charter boat, then dumping her body into Lake Erie, last June.

The Port Authority reached an agreement, to pull and store the boat with Christopher Leclair and the estate of Karen Leclair.

In the meantime, some are concerned, with where the boat is being stored, "When you leave the park you have to drive by that horrific crime scene, and to put that boat right front and center of Liberty park, I find it offensive," said Jack Blank of Erie.



The Port Authority's Executive Director, Brenda Sandberg, says the charter boat is in its current location, because it was one of the last vessels to be pulled from the water, and they do not expect it to go back into the water, next season, so they wanted it to be accessible, "We anticipate that the Doris M will be in our storage lot until such time as both the attorneys work through the legality of the ownership of that asset," said Sandberg.

Sandberg says the Doris M will remain in its current spot, until early spring.