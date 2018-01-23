School Board Approves Additional Costs for New Section of Erie High School

The Erie School Board today confirmed that repairs to a burned out section of Erie High School will take longer than expected. Erie News Now first reported yesterday that a delay would take place.

The new section of the school will replace a section that was destroyed by fire last May, Additional work needs to be done, which sets back the move-in date to late March or early April. The additional work will add $88,000 to the cost of the project. The money will be reimbursed by the district's insurance company.



The new section will include a new horticulture lab and a welding lab. Since the fire, welding students have been doing hands-on work at the Erie County Vo-Tech school. Horticulture students have been working outside as much as possible, including co-op work at Presque Isle State Park.

Superintendent Brian Polito says it been a good year overall at Erie High School. Erie High was established last fall after the district combined most of its high school students from three buildings into one. Erie High School is located at the former Central Tech High School on Cherry Street.