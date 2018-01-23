North East Business Owners Donate Half of Contest Winning to Fire Department That Helped Fight Their Burning Business in 2016

A small business is enjoying a big honor, and the fire department that helped them more than a year ago when the business was burning, is now getting a big thank you, too.

Super Stitch, which has served sewing and vacuuming needs for more than 30 years in North East, has been awarded the "Working Forward Small Business Award." It's from Synchrony Financial, the company Super Stitch works with to finance their sewing machines.

Owners, Rick and Ann Maas, entered a contest back in October. Synchrony Financial was awarding $20,000 for the growth of a small business with the best interest of community in mind.

Ann got word of winning, this month. She decided to donate half, to the North East Fire Department, which had a profound effect on her when the business caught fire in 2016. Thanks to the donation, the fire chief, says additional radio's can be bought for all the firefighters.

Chief David Meehl says, "Right now we are in the starting stages of switching over to the (Erie) County for dispatch. We're working with them very closely to transition. A very smooth transition and the game plan is January first of 2019 to be totally dispatched through the county."

Super Stitch Owners, Rick and Ann Maas add, "We've always supported our fireman. We know how hard they work but watching it firsthand, and it was really something. Ever since the fire, we've just really felt a need to help them in whatever way they could."

Super Stitch is one of 10 businesses to receive the money, with one of the requirements being that the company has to employ no more than 30 people.