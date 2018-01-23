New Owners of Granada Apartments Sue Former Owners for $8.5M - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Owners of Granada Apartments Sue Former Owners for $8.5M

The new owners of the former Granada Apartments in Millcreek are suing the complex's former owners.

It is now called The Reserve at Millcreek.

The ownership change came after the Granada owners defaulted on its mortgage.

That's after a series of safety inspections led to the condemnation of several apartment buildings there.

The new owners claim the old owners just let the place fall apart and said the bill to fix things up after years of neglect is $8.5 million.

That's what they are suing for.

