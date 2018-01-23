Gannon University Sport Business Students to Volunteer at Super Bowl

With the price of tickets, some of us only dream of a trip to the Super Bowl. But ten students in the Sport Business program at Gannon University, and two of their professors are going to the big game for free, as part of a volunteer learning experience. Ellie Roche a junior in the field is very excited. "I am beyond excited, I never thought that I would be going to a Super Bowl just because of how expensive they are and the fact that I get to volunteer and help out is just really exciting," Roche said.

The students had to apply for the opportunity, and Gannon picked the cream of the crop, including some students who also play for the university's football team. Richard Makowski, a senior receiver for the Golden Knights hopes they get to see some of the game. "We’re all very football enthusiastic obviously, playing football you kind of have to be, and my teammates and I we’re all looking forward to going and seeing how big the sport can really get," Makowski said.

After an orientation, the students will join a total of 10-thousand volunteers, working the hospitality, marketing and media events, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The group will be there for four days, for events leading up to the game, and then the game itself.

According Dr. Eric Brownlee, Coordinator of the Sport Business Program, the experience may open career doors. "Working in sports is really challenging, it's really hard to break into the industry and having this experience can really kind of set you apart from other students."