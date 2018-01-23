Third Person Enters Guilty Plea In Connection to Millcreek Meth Lab

A man charged in connection to the discovery of a meth lab pleads guilty to drug paraphernalia charges. Cody Bartosek, shown in the center, entered a plea Tuesday.

Julie Fachetti, also also shown here, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month. It follows the discovery of a one-pot meth lab and supplies used to manufacture meth, found at a West Gore Road apartment in Millcreek in August.

Steve Bartosek, shown on the left, received three to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony count of operating the lab.

