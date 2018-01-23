Erie County Council OK's land bank, GECAC funds

Nearly a month after former Erie County Council Chairman Jay Breneman blasted the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, or GECAC, for what he says was a misuse of taxpayer dollars, the non-profit Tuesday is getting the rest of its money.

"We had unrestricted funds," GECAC CEO Danny Jones said following the meeting. "We used the money the way that we used it within the budget. I'm just glad it's all cleared up."

More than $700,000 in grant funding had been held back while council reviewed what Breneman called a "slush fund" between GECAC and GEEDC, the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation. Council Chairman Kyle Foust said GECAC handed over more information than he expected.

"There was nothing illegal, nothing unethical about it," Foust said of the information.

"I was hired for one position and that's the director of GECAC, and that's all I've ever been," Jones said.

Council also finalized a plan -- by a vote of 5-2, Tuesday -- establishing an Erie County land bank. It will use $1 million in new state gaming revenue to remove blight and restore properties in each of the county's 38 municipalities. Each council member and the county executive will receive appointments to the bank's board. The county's planning commission will oversee the program.

Council previously shot down Foust's version of the bank, which would've been run by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

"I feel that this land bank will be a bank of land, that they're going buy land, clear the titles and that it's not going to have any value," Foust said after the meeting.

The City of Erie established their own land bank in 2016. Now, Erie City Councilman Bob Merski is proposing a plan that would give about $100,000 of the county's land bank money straight to the city.

"Redevelopment is only going to happen with capital," Merski said following city council's Jan. 17 meeting. "The county has the capital, we're hoping they pass it through."

Legally, the county cannot purchase land for their bank in the City of Erie because of the city's existing land bank, according to Erie County Council Solicitor Tom Talarico.

"(Erie) Mayor (Joe) Schember was pretty clear, we don't need two land banks," Foust said. "I don't think we do."