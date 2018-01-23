Millcreek Township Supervisors Reinstate Department After Restructure

The Department of Parks and Recreation in Millcreek Township will be reinstated as its own department, after a 2-1 vote Tuesday night by the Millcreek Township Supervisors.

On November 28th, the supervisors vote 2-1 to restructure 13 of the township departments into six. During the restructure, the parks and recreation department was put under the Department of Public Services and Public Works.

Supervisor John Groh disagreed with the decision.

"This is a very big department and this is the reason, the motivation behind this. Millcreek residents have come to enjoy our parks system," said Groh.

"I voted against the motion because I agree with the restructuring that was put in place," explained John Morgan, Chairman of the Millcreek Township Supervisors.

New Supervisor James Bock voted alongside Supervisor John Groh to separate the parks and recreation department from the restructuring, and said it was time to bring it back.

Supervisors Groh and Bock also did not accept an amendment proposed by Supervisor John Morgan.

Morgan's amendment was to take away the two-percent salary increase the director of public services and public works received to accommodate for the addition of the parks and recreation department.

"The reality is if we are taking responsibilities from employees, we should logically also rescind those raises that were granted to them," said Morgan.

"She [the director] deserved a raise that was going to bring her up on par with other- across the state, with similar jobs like that," said Groh.

The remaining six departments, will stay the same.