Jefferson Educational Society Remembers Strong Vincent in Season Opener

ERIE, Pa.

The Jefferson Educational Society opened its Winter Season with a lecture entitled "The Historic Life of Erie's Strong Vincent,"
presented by historian and author George Deutsch.              
Deutsch is the newly appointed executive director of the Historical Society of Erie County.
Strong Vincent was a native of Waterford, and is Erie County's best known solider from the Civil War.

