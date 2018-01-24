Rally Hosted in Harrisburg to Legalize Marijuana - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rally Hosted in Harrisburg to Legalize Marijuana

Residents in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania hosted a rally Tuesday to legalize marijuana.

Elected officials, advocates and medical use patients held a news conference about the legalization.

It was hosted by local NORML chapters, the ACLU PA and the Keystone Cannabis Coalition.

This is the first of several planned marijuana events in Harrisburg for the year.

Advocates are requesting legislators to pass a bill to decriminalize the drug statewide.

They also want to launch legislation or a study commission on full legalization.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
