Rally Hosted in Harrisburg to Legalize Marijuana

Residents in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania hosted a rally Tuesday to legalize marijuana.

Elected officials, advocates and medical use patients held a news conference about the legalization.

It was hosted by local NORML chapters, the ACLU PA and the Keystone Cannabis Coalition.

This is the first of several planned marijuana events in Harrisburg for the year.

Advocates are requesting legislators to pass a bill to decriminalize the drug statewide.

They also want to launch legislation or a study commission on full legalization.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.