Proposal Considered to Offer Free College Tuition in Pennsylvania

A proposal is being considered in Harrisburg to offer free college tuition or grants to some students depending on their family's income.

The Keystone Research Center is the one making these recommendations.

The group said it wants to help college students who have mounting debt, and Pennsylvania ranks 47th out of 50 states when it comes to its investment in higher education.

Under the proposal, you could get 2 years of tuition and fees for any student enrolled full-time at one of the 14 public community colleges.

You could get four years free if accepted into one of the 14 schools in the state system of higher education if your family's income is $110,000 or less.

"Let's make sure we put the dollars in place to afford to pay for that promise," said Sen. Vincent Hughes, (D) 7th District. "Let's make sure that every student in Pennsylvania has access to the education they deserve. Let's be clear: We will never move to where we need to move to until we have everyone get the education that they that they deserve to have."

The plan would also give four years of grants of up to $11,000 depending on a family's income.

