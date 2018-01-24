I-79 Crash Injures Two - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

I-79 Crash Injures Two

Posted: Updated:

Two people were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, following a crash on Interstate 79.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-79, just north of the Grandview overpass.

The driver lost control and hit a guardrail before the jeep went into the ditch.

The two female passengers went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com