Trump to Schumer: No wall, no DACA deal - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump to Schumer: No wall, no DACA deal

Posted: Updated:
Maegan Vazquez, CNN -

President Donald Trump blasted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to pull a border wall from negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying a wall is required as part of any potential deal.

"Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!" the President tweeted Tuesday night.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that a staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative.

Over the weekend, Congress forced a government shutdown over immigration policy disputes, including funding for the wall and the future of DACA recipients.

Including funding for a border wall in immigration reform talks could push away liberal Democrats from supporting long-term funding, but attract conservative Republicans to getting behind a deal.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/01/22/chuck-schumer-senate-vote-government-shutdown-sot-ip.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com