Millcreek Township to Hold Meetings on Comprehensive Plan

Millcreek Township officials are on a mission to attract residents and businesses and improve its infrastructure.

This is through Embrace Millcreek, the township’s new comprehensive plan.

Township Supervisor John Morgan said the plan focuses on improving streets and sidewalks, and areas that flood.

The township is also tackling growing concerns on blight.

“Blight is starting to creep in to Millcreek Township so one of the focus areas is how do we nip that in the bud how to we proactively solve this problem rather than waiting until it's too late,” Morgan said.

The township will hold two public meetings.

6-8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at McDowell Intermediate High School

6-8 p.m. on Jan 25 at J.S. Wilson Middle School

Morgan said they want to welcome residents every step of the way with this plan.

“Even the first round of meetings we didn't even have the consultant present it was really the board, our staff and the planning commission ran those meetings because we want the public to understand that this is their plan and they're supposed to hold us accountable for the planning,” Morgan said.

Township officials expect a final draft of the plan sometime in May.