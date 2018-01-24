Flooding Closes Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Flooding Closes Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads

The following state roads are closed to through traffic due to flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday.

Crawford County

  • Route 173 from Lake Creek Road/Lippert Road to Richie Road in Wayne Township.
  • Route 1016 (Miller Station Road) from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Johnstown Road in Rockdale Township.

Forest County

  • Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.

?The roads will reopen when conditions permit.

RSS Feeds
