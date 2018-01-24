Erie Bayhawks to Transform into the Erie Pepperoni Balls - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Bayhawks to Transform into the Erie Pepperoni Balls

Posted: Updated:

A name change is on the way for the Erie Bayhawks, but it's for one night only...On March 9th, the team will go by the name, "Erie Pepperoni Balls."

The name change is a part of the team's first-ever "What Could've Been Night."

"What Could've Been Night" is all about celebrating the Erie region, by imagining what it would be like if the team identified with something unique to the area.

That's why the team chose pepperoni balls.

Wednesday morning, the Erie Pepperoni Balls unveiled the team's uniform. They feature an animated pepperoni ball, holding a basketball.

These uniforms will be auctioned off after the game, with all the money going toward United Way of Erie County's Imagination Library.

"What Could've Been Night" will take place on March 9th when the Bayhawks take on Maine. A dollar of each pepperoni ball sold that night will also go toward the Imagination Library.

For more information, check out www.eriepepperoniballs.com.

