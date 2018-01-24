Young Students Visit Elderly Residents of Nursing Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Children from a local private school spread a little joy to elderly residents at LECOM on Wednesday.

About 15 first and second graders from Fairview's Christian Leadership Academy visited residents at the LECOM Senior Living Center Wednesday morning.

They did crafts together, read books, and just spent some time with each other.

The Christian Leadership Academy teaches its students community service as part of its curriculum, which is why they visited the skilled nursing patients.

As for the residents, their visit means a lot, "A lot of the times we don't get the opportunity to have children visiting all the residents all of the time, so to have that intergenerational activity brought into them, it's very important for them," said Emily Carver, Director of Recreation at LECOM Senior Living Center.

This visit was in conjunction with School Choice Week, a week which is raising awareness to other school options like private schools, home schooling, and charter schools.

