Man to Face Trial in Murder of Crawford County Store Worker - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man to Face Trial in Murder of Crawford County Store Worker

Posted: Updated:

The man accused of killing a Crawford County store worker during a robbery last year will face trial.

A district judge bound over all charges against Adam Greenlee, 34, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

He is accused of stabbing and killing Patrick Kozminski, 21, during a holdup at the GNC store in Vernon Township.

Police said Greenlee got $250 from the store and took off after the murder. The didn't find the victim's body until the next day.

Greenlee then stole a vehicle and some credit cards before taking off to Erie, according to investigators.

He used those cards at a couple stores in Erie County and he was arrested at the Walmart on Erie's east side, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com