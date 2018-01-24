Man to Face Trial in Murder of Crawford County Store Worker

The man accused of killing a Crawford County store worker during a robbery last year will face trial.

A district judge bound over all charges against Adam Greenlee, 34, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

He is accused of stabbing and killing Patrick Kozminski, 21, during a holdup at the GNC store in Vernon Township.

Police said Greenlee got $250 from the store and took off after the murder. The didn't find the victim's body until the next day.

Greenlee then stole a vehicle and some credit cards before taking off to Erie, according to investigators.

He used those cards at a couple stores in Erie County and he was arrested at the Walmart on Erie's east side, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.