Parents Arrested During Hearing for Sons Charged in Meth Lab Case

The parents of two adults, who were in court Tuesday for operating a meth lab, have now been charged.

Gary Palmer, 52, and Tiffani Palmer, 49, were arraigned for endangering the welfare of a child, causing or risking a catastrophe, and several drug charges.

State Police served a search warrant on a residence on Main Street in Elgin Borough Nov. 9 around 8 p.m.

Their adult children - Lee Palmer, 27, and Devin Palmer, 23 - will face trial on drug charges, including operating a meth lab. A district judge made the decision during the preliminary hearing for both men Tuesday.

The endangering the welfare of a child charge was filed for Gary and Tiffani Palmer because investigators said they allowed the meth lab to exist while their 16-year-old daughter was living in the home.

Lee Palmer is free on $15,00 bond. Gary, Tiffani and Devin Palmer remain behind bars in the Erie County Prison.

