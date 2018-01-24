Parents Arrested During Hearing for Sons Charged in Meth Lab Cas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Parents Arrested During Hearing for Sons Charged in Meth Lab Case

Gary, Tiffani, Lee and Devin Palmer Gary, Tiffani, Lee and Devin Palmer

The parents of two adults, who were in court Tuesday for operating a meth lab, have now been charged.

Gary Palmer, 52, and Tiffani Palmer, 49, were arraigned for endangering the welfare of a child, causing or risking a catastrophe, and several drug charges.

State Police served a search warrant on a residence on Main Street in Elgin Borough Nov. 9 around 8 p.m.

Their adult children - Lee Palmer, 27, and Devin Palmer, 23 - will face trial on drug charges, including operating a meth lab. A district judge made the decision during the preliminary hearing for both men Tuesday.

The endangering the welfare of a child charge was filed for Gary and Tiffani Palmer because investigators said they allowed the meth lab to exist while their 16-year-old daughter was living in the home.

Lee Palmer is free on $15,00 bond. Gary, Tiffani and Devin Palmer remain behind bars in the Erie County Prison.

