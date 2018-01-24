Schember Reaching Out to Erie's Neighbors

Millcreek Township supervisors are looking forward to a new spirit of cooperation with the City of Erie. The emergence of that spirit came with the election of Joe Schember as Erie's new mayor. Some joint projects are already being discussed even though Schember has only been in office for less than a month.

"The lines of communication are opening up now. It's very encouraging to me that we have opportunity to work together. Issues that affect both the township and the city, we should be working together on," said John Morgan, Millcreek Supervisor.



Schember reached out to Morgan before the election. Morgan said Erie's new mayor recently called Millcreek's police chief just to introduce himself.

"The exciting thing about the new administration in the city is how open they are,. I think Mr. Schember is very much a humble leader to listen to other perspectives," Morgan said.

Morgan says the township and the city have already begun discussions about a joint venture to develop and improve the 8th Street and 12th Street corridors. Discussions have also taken place about a joint effort to improve traffic signals throughout the two communities. Also, when officials from the Blue Zones Project came to the area to say Erie could qualify for millions of dollars to teach residents how to live healthier lives, Schember did not object to neighboring communities also taking part in the program.

"But I think a compromise that could come, which I would be totally in favor of, would be to include as well as Millcreek, include Lawrence Park and Wesleyville in the actual Blue Zones Project," Schember said.

It's that type of neighborly outreach that makes Morgan hopeful about the future of the entire area.

"So I think there's some good opportunities for us to open the lines of communication to go after solutions to joint problems and find resources together in a multi-municipal approach," he said.

Morgan says Erie provided a milling machine, and Millcreek provided the asphalt, to do a joint paving project last year on Cherry Street in both communities. He says the spirit of cooperation will extend even further in the coming years.



